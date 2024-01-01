Swiss francs to Brunei dollars today

Convert CHF to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
1,509.70 bnd

1.000 CHF = 1.510 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:38
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brunei Dollar
1 CHF1.50970 BND
5 CHF7.54850 BND
10 CHF15.09700 BND
20 CHF30.19400 BND
50 CHF75.48500 BND
100 CHF150.97000 BND
250 CHF377.42500 BND
500 CHF754.85000 BND
1000 CHF1,509.70000 BND
2000 CHF3,019.40000 BND
5000 CHF7,548.50000 BND
10000 CHF15,097.00000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BND0.66239 CHF
5 BND3.31193 CHF
10 BND6.62385 CHF
20 BND13.24770 CHF
50 BND33.11925 CHF
100 BND66.23850 CHF
250 BND165.59625 CHF
500 BND331.19250 CHF
1000 BND662.38500 CHF
2000 BND1,324.77000 CHF
5000 BND3,311.92500 CHF
10000 BND6,623.85000 CHF