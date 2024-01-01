Israeli new sheqels to Brunei dollars today

1,000 ils
367.05 bnd

1.000 ILS = 0.3671 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Brunei Dollar
1 ILS0.36705 BND
5 ILS1.83527 BND
10 ILS3.67054 BND
20 ILS7.34108 BND
50 ILS18.35270 BND
100 ILS36.70540 BND
250 ILS91.76350 BND
500 ILS183.52700 BND
1000 ILS367.05400 BND
2000 ILS734.10800 BND
5000 ILS1,835.27000 BND
10000 ILS3,670.54000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BND2.72439 ILS
5 BND13.62195 ILS
10 BND27.24390 ILS
20 BND54.48780 ILS
50 BND136.21950 ILS
100 BND272.43900 ILS
250 BND681.09750 ILS
500 BND1,362.19500 ILS
1000 BND2,724.39000 ILS
2000 BND5,448.78000 ILS
5000 BND13,621.95000 ILS
10000 BND27,243.90000 ILS