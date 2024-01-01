Hungarian forints to Brunei dollars today

Convert HUF to BND at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
37.02 bnd

1.000 HUF = 0.003702 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6461.4731.660.96818.196
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1331.7241.9431.13321.304
1 USD0.9170.783183.1041.351.5220.88816.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Brunei Dollar
2000 HUF7.40494 BND
5000 HUF18.51235 BND
10000 HUF37.02470 BND
15000 HUF55.53705 BND
20000 HUF74.04940 BND
30000 HUF111.07410 BND
40000 HUF148.09880 BND
50000 HUF185.12350 BND
60000 HUF222.14820 BND
100000 HUF370.24700 BND
150000 HUF555.37050 BND
200000 HUF740.49400 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 BND270.09000 HUF
5 BND1,350.45000 HUF
10 BND2,700.90000 HUF
20 BND5,401.80000 HUF
50 BND13,504.50000 HUF
100 BND27,009.00000 HUF
250 BND67,522.50000 HUF
500 BND135,045.00000 HUF
1000 BND270,090.00000 HUF
2000 BND540,180.00000 HUF
5000 BND1,350,450.00000 HUF
10000 BND2,700,900.00000 HUF