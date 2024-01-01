1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Brunei dollars
Convert HUF to BND at the real exchange rate
HUF to BND conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00367 BND
0
|1 HUF to BND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0037
|0.0038
|Low
|0.0036
|0.0036
|Average
|0.0037
|0.0037
|Change
|1.08%
|-2.06%
|View full history
1 HUF to BND stats
The performance of HUF to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0037 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for HUF to BND was 1.08.
The performance of HUF to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0038 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0037. The change for HUF to BND was -2.06.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Brunei Dollar
|2000 HUF
|7.34852 BND
|5000 HUF
|18.37130 BND
|10000 HUF
|36.74260 BND
|15000 HUF
|55.11390 BND
|20000 HUF
|73.48520 BND
|30000 HUF
|110.22780 BND
|40000 HUF
|146.97040 BND
|50000 HUF
|183.71300 BND
|60000 HUF
|220.45560 BND
|100000 HUF
|367.42600 BND
|150000 HUF
|551.13900 BND
|200000 HUF
|734.85200 BND
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hungarian Forint
|1 BND
|272.16400 HUF
|5 BND
|1,360.82000 HUF
|10 BND
|2,721.64000 HUF
|20 BND
|5,443.28000 HUF
|50 BND
|13,608.20000 HUF
|100 BND
|27,216.40000 HUF
|250 BND
|68,041.00000 HUF
|500 BND
|136,082.00000 HUF
|1000 BND
|272,164.00000 HUF
|2000 BND
|544,328.00000 HUF
|5000 BND
|1,360,820.00000 HUF
|10000 BND
|2,721,640.00000 HUF