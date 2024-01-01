1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Brunei dollars

Convert HUF to BND at the real exchange rate

100,000 huf
367.43 bnd

Ft1.000 HUF = B$0.003674 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:03
HUF to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BND
1 HUF to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00370.0038
Low0.00360.0036
Average0.00370.0037
Change1.08%-2.06%
1 HUF to BND stats

The performance of HUF to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0037 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for HUF to BND was 1.08.

The performance of HUF to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0038 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0037. The change for HUF to BND was -2.06.

How to convert Hungarian forints to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Brunei Dollar
2000 HUF7.34852 BND
5000 HUF18.37130 BND
10000 HUF36.74260 BND
15000 HUF55.11390 BND
20000 HUF73.48520 BND
30000 HUF110.22780 BND
40000 HUF146.97040 BND
50000 HUF183.71300 BND
60000 HUF220.45560 BND
100000 HUF367.42600 BND
150000 HUF551.13900 BND
200000 HUF734.85200 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 BND272.16400 HUF
5 BND1,360.82000 HUF
10 BND2,721.64000 HUF
20 BND5,443.28000 HUF
50 BND13,608.20000 HUF
100 BND27,216.40000 HUF
250 BND68,041.00000 HUF
500 BND136,082.00000 HUF
1000 BND272,164.00000 HUF
2000 BND544,328.00000 HUF
5000 BND1,360,820.00000 HUF
10000 BND2,721,640.00000 HUF