50 Brunei dollars to Hungarian forints
Convert BND to HUF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BND to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|275.1100
|275.1100
|Low
|265.8260
|262.1980
|Average
|270.1209
|269.0536
|Change
|1.10%
|2.56%
|View full history
1 BND to HUF stats
The performance of BND to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 275.1100 and a 30 day low of 265.8260. This means the 30 day average was 270.1209. The change for BND to HUF was 1.10.
The performance of BND to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 275.1100 and a 90 day low of 262.1980. This means the 90 day average was 269.0536. The change for BND to HUF was 2.56.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brunei dollars to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BND to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hungarian Forint
|1 BND
|272.77700 HUF
|5 BND
|1,363.88500 HUF
|10 BND
|2,727.77000 HUF
|20 BND
|5,455.54000 HUF
|50 BND
|13,638.85000 HUF
|100 BND
|27,277.70000 HUF
|250 BND
|68,194.25000 HUF
|500 BND
|136,388.50000 HUF
|1000 BND
|272,777.00000 HUF
|2000 BND
|545,554.00000 HUF
|5000 BND
|1,363,885.00000 HUF
|10000 BND
|2,727,770.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Brunei Dollar
|2000 HUF
|7.33200 BND
|5000 HUF
|18.33000 BND
|10000 HUF
|36.66000 BND
|15000 HUF
|54.99000 BND
|20000 HUF
|73.32000 BND
|30000 HUF
|109.98000 BND
|40000 HUF
|146.64000 BND
|50000 HUF
|183.30000 BND
|60000 HUF
|219.96000 BND
|100000 HUF
|366.60000 BND
|150000 HUF
|549.90000 BND
|200000 HUF
|733.20000 BND