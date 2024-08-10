Brunei dollar to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Hungarian forints is currently 272.777 today, reflecting a -0.465% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.773% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 276.046 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 272.716 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.463% decrease in value.