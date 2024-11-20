Brunei dollar to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Hungarian forints is currently 287.956 today, reflecting a 0.467% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.378% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 289.248 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 286.072 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.357% increase in value.