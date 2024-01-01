10 thousand Brunei dollars to Hungarian forints

Convert BND to HUF at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
2,727,770 huf

B$1.000 BND = Ft272.8 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High275.1100275.1100
Low265.8260262.1980
Average270.1209269.0536
Change1.10%2.56%
1 BND to HUF stats

The performance of BND to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 275.1100 and a 30 day low of 265.8260. This means the 30 day average was 270.1209. The change for BND to HUF was 1.10.

The performance of BND to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 275.1100 and a 90 day low of 262.1980. This means the 90 day average was 269.0536. The change for BND to HUF was 2.56.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 BND272.77700 HUF
5 BND1,363.88500 HUF
10 BND2,727.77000 HUF
20 BND5,455.54000 HUF
50 BND13,638.85000 HUF
100 BND27,277.70000 HUF
250 BND68,194.25000 HUF
500 BND136,388.50000 HUF
1000 BND272,777.00000 HUF
2000 BND545,554.00000 HUF
5000 BND1,363,885.00000 HUF
10000 BND2,727,770.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Brunei Dollar
2000 HUF7.33200 BND
5000 HUF18.33000 BND
10000 HUF36.66000 BND
15000 HUF54.99000 BND
20000 HUF73.32000 BND
30000 HUF109.98000 BND
40000 HUF146.64000 BND
50000 HUF183.30000 BND
60000 HUF219.96000 BND
100000 HUF366.60000 BND
150000 HUF549.90000 BND
200000 HUF733.20000 BND