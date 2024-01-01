Brazilian reais to Brunei dollars today

Convert BRL to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
267.21 bnd

1.000 BRL = 0.2672 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1481.4741.6630.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6091.7271.9481.13221.385
1 USD0.9230.787183.1661.361.5340.89216.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Brunei Dollar
1 BRL0.26721 BND
5 BRL1.33604 BND
10 BRL2.67208 BND
20 BRL5.34416 BND
50 BRL13.36040 BND
100 BRL26.72080 BND
250 BRL66.80200 BND
500 BRL133.60400 BND
1000 BRL267.20800 BND
2000 BRL534.41600 BND
5000 BRL1,336.04000 BND
10000 BRL2,672.08000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 BND3.74240 BRL
5 BND18.71200 BRL
10 BND37.42400 BRL
20 BND74.84800 BRL
50 BND187.12000 BRL
100 BND374.24000 BRL
250 BND935.60000 BRL
500 BND1,871.20000 BRL
1000 BND3,742.40000 BRL
2000 BND7,484.80000 BRL
5000 BND18,712.00000 BRL
10000 BND37,424.00000 BRL