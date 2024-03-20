Hong Kong dollars to Brunei dollars today

Convert HKD to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
171.73 bnd

1.000 HKD = 0.1717 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Brunei Dollar
100 HKD17.17300 BND
200 HKD34.34600 BND
300 HKD51.51900 BND
500 HKD85.86500 BND
1000 HKD171.73000 BND
2000 HKD343.46000 BND
2500 HKD429.32500 BND
3000 HKD515.19000 BND
4000 HKD686.92000 BND
5000 HKD858.65000 BND
10000 HKD1,717.30000 BND
20000 HKD3,434.60000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BND5.82309 HKD
5 BND29.11545 HKD
10 BND58.23090 HKD
20 BND116.46180 HKD
50 BND291.15450 HKD
100 BND582.30900 HKD
250 BND1,455.77250 HKD
500 BND2,911.54500 HKD
1000 BND5,823.09000 HKD
2000 BND11,646.18000 HKD
5000 BND29,115.45000 HKD
10000 BND58,230.90000 HKD