20000 Hong Kong dollars to Brunei dollars

Convert HKD to BND at the real exchange rate

20,000 hkd
3,412.70 bnd

1.00000 HKD = 0.17064 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Brunei Dollar
100 HKD17.06350 BND
200 HKD34.12700 BND
300 HKD51.19050 BND
500 HKD85.31750 BND
1000 HKD170.63500 BND
2000 HKD341.27000 BND
2500 HKD426.58750 BND
3000 HKD511.90500 BND
4000 HKD682.54000 BND
5000 HKD853.17500 BND
10000 HKD1706.35000 BND
20000 HKD3412.70000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BND5.86047 HKD
5 BND29.30235 HKD
10 BND58.60470 HKD
20 BND117.20940 HKD
50 BND293.02350 HKD
100 BND586.04700 HKD
250 BND1465.11750 HKD
500 BND2930.23500 HKD
1000 BND5860.47000 HKD
2000 BND11720.94000 HKD
5000 BND29302.35000 HKD
10000 BND58604.70000 HKD