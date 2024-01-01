Swedish kronor to Brunei dollars today

Convert SEK to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
126.72 bnd

kr1.000 SEK = B$0.1267 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:39
SEK to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

BND
1 SEK to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12820.1298
Low0.12510.1239
Average0.12670.1272
Change1.26%-2.29%
1 SEK to BND stats

The performance of SEK to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1282 and a 30 day low of 0.1251. This means the 30 day average was 0.1267. The change for SEK to BND was 1.26.

The performance of SEK to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1298 and a 90 day low of 0.1239. This means the 90 day average was 0.1272. The change for SEK to BND was -2.29.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Brunei Dollar
1 SEK0.12672 BND
5 SEK0.63359 BND
10 SEK1.26717 BND
20 SEK2.53434 BND
50 SEK6.33585 BND
100 SEK12.67170 BND
250 SEK31.67925 BND
500 SEK63.35850 BND
1000 SEK126.71700 BND
2000 SEK253.43400 BND
5000 SEK633.58500 BND
10000 SEK1,267.17000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BND7.89160 SEK
5 BND39.45800 SEK
10 BND78.91600 SEK
20 BND157.83200 SEK
50 BND394.58000 SEK
100 BND789.16000 SEK
250 BND1,972.90000 SEK
500 BND3,945.80000 SEK
1000 BND7,891.60000 SEK
2000 BND15,783.20000 SEK
5000 BND39,458.00000 SEK
10000 BND78,916.00000 SEK