British pounds sterling to Brunei dollars today

Convert GBP to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
1,708.23 bnd

1.000 GBP = 1.708 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:16
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Brunei Dollar
1 GBP1.70823 BND
5 GBP8.54115 BND
10 GBP17.08230 BND
20 GBP34.16460 BND
50 GBP85.41150 BND
100 GBP170.82300 BND
250 GBP427.05750 BND
500 GBP854.11500 BND
1000 GBP1,708.23000 BND
2000 GBP3,416.46000 BND
5000 GBP8,541.15000 BND
10000 GBP17,082.30000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BND0.58540 GBP
5 BND2.92700 GBP
10 BND5.85400 GBP
20 BND11.70800 GBP
50 BND29.27000 GBP
100 BND58.54000 GBP
250 BND146.35000 GBP
500 BND292.70000 GBP
1000 BND585.40000 GBP
2000 BND1,170.80000 GBP
5000 BND2,927.00000 GBP
10000 BND5,854.00000 GBP