Indonesian rupiahs to Brunei dollars today

Convert IDR to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
85.25 bnd

1.000 IDR = 0.00008525 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:08
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6881.4721.6590.96718.206
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2041.7241.9421.13221.321
1 USD0.9160.783183.1051.3491.520.88616.683
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Brunei Dollar
1 IDR0.00009 BND
5 IDR0.00043 BND
10 IDR0.00085 BND
20 IDR0.00170 BND
50 IDR0.00426 BND
100 IDR0.00852 BND
250 IDR0.02131 BND
500 IDR0.04262 BND
1000 IDR0.08525 BND
2000 IDR0.17050 BND
5000 IDR0.42625 BND
10000 IDR0.85250 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BND11,730.20000 IDR
5 BND58,651.00000 IDR
10 BND117,302.00000 IDR
20 BND234,604.00000 IDR
50 BND586,510.00000 IDR
100 BND1,173,020.00000 IDR
250 BND2,932,550.00000 IDR
500 BND5,865,100.00000 IDR
1000 BND11,730,200.00000 IDR
2000 BND23,460,400.00000 IDR
5000 BND58,651,000.00000 IDR
10000 BND117,302,000.00000 IDR