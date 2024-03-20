Euros to Brunei dollars today

Convert EUR to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
1,459.45 bnd

1.000 EUR = 1.459 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2381.4751.6640.96618.262
1 GBP1.17111.272105.631.7271.9481.13121.377
1 USD0.920.786183.0191.3571.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Brunei Dollar
1 EUR1.45945 BND
5 EUR7.29725 BND
10 EUR14.59450 BND
20 EUR29.18900 BND
50 EUR72.97250 BND
100 EUR145.94500 BND
250 EUR364.86250 BND
500 EUR729.72500 BND
1000 EUR1,459.45000 BND
2000 EUR2,918.90000 BND
5000 EUR7,297.25000 BND
10000 EUR14,594.50000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Euro
1 BND0.68519 EUR
5 BND3.42596 EUR
10 BND6.85191 EUR
20 BND13.70382 EUR
50 BND34.25955 EUR
100 BND68.51910 EUR
250 BND171.29775 EUR
500 BND342.59550 EUR
1000 BND685.19100 EUR
2000 BND1,370.38200 EUR
5000 BND3,425.95500 EUR
10000 BND6,851.91000 EUR