Chinese yuan rmb to Brunei dollars today

Convert CNY to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
186.74 bnd

1.000 CNY = 0.1867 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:32
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brunei Dollar
1 CNY0.18674 BND
5 CNY0.93368 BND
10 CNY1.86735 BND
20 CNY3.73470 BND
50 CNY9.33675 BND
100 CNY18.67350 BND
250 CNY46.68375 BND
500 CNY93.36750 BND
1000 CNY186.73500 BND
2000 CNY373.47000 BND
5000 CNY933.67500 BND
10000 CNY1,867.35000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BND5.35517 CNY
5 BND26.77585 CNY
10 BND53.55170 CNY
20 BND107.10340 CNY
50 BND267.75850 CNY
100 BND535.51700 CNY
250 BND1,338.79250 CNY
500 BND2,677.58500 CNY
1000 BND5,355.17000 CNY
2000 BND10,710.34000 CNY
5000 BND26,775.85000 CNY
10000 BND53,551.70000 CNY