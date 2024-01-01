1 thousand Brunei dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BND to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
5,414.94 cny

B$1.000 BND = ¥5.415 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BND to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.42055.4205
Low5.38735.3347
Average5.40495.3791
Change0.14%1.51%
View full history

1 BND to CNY stats

The performance of BND to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.4205 and a 30 day low of 5.3873. This means the 30 day average was 5.4049. The change for BND to CNY was 0.14.

The performance of BND to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4205 and a 90 day low of 5.3347. This means the 90 day average was 5.3791. The change for BND to CNY was 1.51.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BND5.41494 CNY
5 BND27.07470 CNY
10 BND54.14940 CNY
20 BND108.29880 CNY
50 BND270.74700 CNY
100 BND541.49400 CNY
250 BND1,353.73500 CNY
500 BND2,707.47000 CNY
1000 BND5,414.94000 CNY
2000 BND10,829.88000 CNY
5000 BND27,074.70000 CNY
10000 BND54,149.40000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brunei Dollar
1 CNY0.18467 BND
5 CNY0.92337 BND
10 CNY1.84674 BND
20 CNY3.69348 BND
50 CNY9.23370 BND
100 CNY18.46740 BND
250 CNY46.16850 BND
500 CNY92.33700 BND
1000 CNY184.67400 BND
2000 CNY369.34800 BND
5000 CNY923.37000 BND
10000 CNY1,846.74000 BND