Indian rupees to Brunei dollars today

Convert INR to BND at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
161.70 bnd

1.000 INR = 0.01617 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2551.4751.6650.96618.258
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6411.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.0541.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 INR0.01617 BND
5 INR0.08085 BND
10 INR0.16170 BND
20 INR0.32339 BND
50 INR0.80848 BND
100 INR1.61696 BND
250 INR4.04240 BND
500 INR8.08480 BND
1000 INR16.16960 BND
2000 INR32.33920 BND
5000 INR80.84800 BND
10000 INR161.69600 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 BND61.84450 INR
5 BND309.22250 INR
10 BND618.44500 INR
20 BND1,236.89000 INR
50 BND3,092.22500 INR
100 BND6,184.45000 INR
250 BND15,461.12500 INR
500 BND30,922.25000 INR
1000 BND61,844.50000 INR
2000 BND123,689.00000 INR
5000 BND309,222.50000 INR
10000 BND618,445.00000 INR