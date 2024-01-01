10 thousand Brunei dollars to Euros

Convert BND to EUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
6,919.81 eur

B$1.000 BND = €0.6920 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BND to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69350.6935
Low0.68220.6814
Average0.68670.6860
Change0.99%0.97%
1 BND to EUR stats

The performance of BND to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6935 and a 30 day low of 0.6822. This means the 30 day average was 0.6867. The change for BND to EUR was 0.99.

The performance of BND to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6935 and a 90 day low of 0.6814. This means the 90 day average was 0.6860. The change for BND to EUR was 0.97.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Euro
1 BND0.69198 EUR
5 BND3.45991 EUR
10 BND6.91981 EUR
20 BND13.83962 EUR
50 BND34.59905 EUR
100 BND69.19810 EUR
250 BND172.99525 EUR
500 BND345.99050 EUR
1000 BND691.98100 EUR
2000 BND1,383.96200 EUR
5000 BND3,459.90500 EUR
10000 BND6,919.81000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Brunei Dollar
1 EUR1.44513 BND
5 EUR7.22565 BND
10 EUR14.45130 BND
20 EUR28.90260 BND
50 EUR72.25650 BND
100 EUR144.51300 BND
250 EUR361.28250 BND
500 EUR722.56500 BND
1000 EUR1,445.13000 BND
2000 EUR2,890.26000 BND
5000 EUR7,225.65000 BND
10000 EUR14,451.30000 BND