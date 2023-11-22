1 British pound sterling to Brunei dollars

Convert GBP to BND at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
1.68 bnd

1.00000 GBP = 1.67986 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.0903590.85941.494111.660850.963718.7634
1 GBP1.1495611.2533104.4381.71741.909061.1078321.5675
1 USD0.917150.797894183.33051.37031.523230.883917.2086
1 INR0.0110060.009575050.012000410.01644420.01827940.01060720.20651

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Brunei Dollar
1 GBP1.67986 BND
5 GBP8.39930 BND
10 GBP16.79860 BND
20 GBP33.59720 BND
50 GBP83.99300 BND
100 GBP167.98600 BND
250 GBP419.96500 BND
500 GBP839.93000 BND
1000 GBP1679.86000 BND
2000 GBP3359.72000 BND
5000 GBP8399.30000 BND
10000 GBP16798.60000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BND0.59529 GBP
5 BND2.97643 GBP
10 BND5.95287 GBP
20 BND11.90574 GBP
50 BND29.76435 GBP
100 BND59.52870 GBP
250 BND148.82175 GBP
500 BND297.64350 GBP
1000 BND595.28700 GBP
2000 BND1190.57400 GBP
5000 BND2976.43500 GBP
10000 BND5952.87000 GBP