British pounds sterling to Brunei dollars today

Convert GBP to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
1,674.52 bnd

1.00000 GBP = 1.67452 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:56
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Brunei Dollar
1 GBP1.67452 BND
5 GBP8.37260 BND
10 GBP16.74520 BND
20 GBP33.49040 BND
50 GBP83.72600 BND
100 GBP167.45200 BND
250 GBP418.63000 BND
500 GBP837.26000 BND
1000 GBP1674.52000 BND
2000 GBP3349.04000 BND
5000 GBP8372.60000 BND
10000 GBP16745.20000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BND0.59719 GBP
5 BND2.98594 GBP
10 BND5.97187 GBP
20 BND11.94374 GBP
50 BND29.85935 GBP
100 BND59.71870 GBP
250 BND149.29675 GBP
500 BND298.59350 GBP
1000 BND597.18700 GBP
2000 BND1194.37400 GBP
5000 BND2985.93500 GBP
10000 BND5971.87000 GBP