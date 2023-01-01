1 Brunei dollar to British pounds sterling

Convert BND to GBP at the real exchange rate

1 bnd
0.59 gbp

1.00000 BND = 0.59235 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Brunei dollars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BND0.59235 GBP
5 BND2.96177 GBP
10 BND5.92353 GBP
20 BND11.84706 GBP
50 BND29.61765 GBP
100 BND59.23530 GBP
250 BND148.08825 GBP
500 BND296.17650 GBP
1000 BND592.35300 GBP
2000 BND1184.70600 GBP
5000 BND2961.76500 GBP
10000 BND5923.53000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Brunei Dollar
1 GBP1.68818 BND
5 GBP8.44090 BND
10 GBP16.88180 BND
20 GBP33.76360 BND
50 GBP84.40900 BND
100 GBP168.81800 BND
250 GBP422.04500 BND
500 GBP844.09000 BND
1000 GBP1688.18000 BND
2000 GBP3376.36000 BND
5000 GBP8440.90000 BND
10000 GBP16881.80000 BND