100 Swedish kronor to Brunei dollars

Convert SEK to BND at the real exchange rate

100 sek
12.82 bnd

1.00000 SEK = 0.12820 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Swedish kronor to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Brunei Dollar
1 SEK0.12820 BND
5 SEK0.64101 BND
10 SEK1.28201 BND
20 SEK2.56402 BND
50 SEK6.41005 BND
100 SEK12.82010 BND
250 SEK32.05025 BND
500 SEK64.10050 BND
1000 SEK128.20100 BND
2000 SEK256.40200 BND
5000 SEK641.00500 BND
10000 SEK1282.01000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BND7.80028 SEK
5 BND39.00140 SEK
10 BND78.00280 SEK
20 BND156.00560 SEK
50 BND390.01400 SEK
100 BND780.02800 SEK
250 BND1950.07000 SEK
500 BND3900.14000 SEK
1000 BND7800.28000 SEK
2000 BND15600.56000 SEK
5000 BND39001.40000 SEK
10000 BND78002.80000 SEK