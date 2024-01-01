Swedish kronor to Brunei dollars today

Convert SEK to BND at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = B$0.1219 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BND
1 SEK to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12490.1282
Low0.12190.1219
Average0.12330.1254
Change-2.31%-4.58%
View full history

1 SEK to BND stats

The performance of SEK to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1249 and a 30 day low of 0.1219. This means the 30 day average was 0.1233. The change for SEK to BND was -2.31.

The performance of SEK to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1282 and a 90 day low of 0.1219. This means the 90 day average was 0.1254. The change for SEK to BND was -4.58.

Track market ratesView SEK to BND chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07111.05484.4451.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65989.0731.4744.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.985106.8361.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9420.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Brunei Dollar
1 SEK0.12193 BND
5 SEK0.60965 BND
10 SEK1.21930 BND
20 SEK2.43860 BND
50 SEK6.09650 BND
100 SEK12.19300 BND
250 SEK30.48250 BND
500 SEK60.96500 BND
1000 SEK121.93000 BND
2000 SEK243.86000 BND
5000 SEK609.65000 BND
10000 SEK1,219.30000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BND8.20141 SEK
5 BND41.00705 SEK
10 BND82.01410 SEK
20 BND164.02820 SEK
50 BND410.07050 SEK
100 BND820.14100 SEK
250 BND2,050.35250 SEK
500 BND4,100.70500 SEK
1000 BND8,201.41000 SEK
2000 BND16,402.82000 SEK
5000 BND41,007.05000 SEK
10000 BND82,014.10000 SEK