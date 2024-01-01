10 Brunei dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert BND to SEK

B$1.000 BND = kr8.159 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:45
BND to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SEK
1 BND to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.18298.1829
Low8.00957.8016
Average8.10487.9727
Change1.70%4.41%
1 BND to SEK stats

The performance of BND to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.1829 and a 30 day low of 8.0095. This means the 30 day average was 8.1048. The change for BND to SEK was 1.70.

The performance of BND to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.1829 and a 90 day low of 7.8016. This means the 90 day average was 7.9727. The change for BND to SEK was 4.41.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BND8.15893 SEK
5 BND40.79465 SEK
10 BND81.58930 SEK
20 BND163.17860 SEK
50 BND407.94650 SEK
100 BND815.89300 SEK
250 BND2,039.73250 SEK
500 BND4,079.46500 SEK
1000 BND8,158.93000 SEK
2000 BND16,317.86000 SEK
5000 BND40,794.65000 SEK
10000 BND81,589.30000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Brunei Dollar
1 SEK0.12257 BND
5 SEK0.61283 BND
10 SEK1.22565 BND
20 SEK2.45130 BND
50 SEK6.12825 BND
100 SEK12.25650 BND
250 SEK30.64125 BND
500 SEK61.28250 BND
1000 SEK122.56500 BND
2000 SEK245.13000 BND
5000 SEK612.82500 BND
10000 SEK1,225.65000 BND