Brunei dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert BND to NZD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = $1.264 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NZD
1 BND to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.27051.2705
Low1.25671.2247
Average1.26451.2496
Change0.24%1.70%
View full history

1 BND to NZD stats

The performance of BND to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2705 and a 30 day low of 1.2567. This means the 30 day average was 1.2645. The change for BND to NZD was 0.24.

The performance of BND to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2705 and a 90 day low of 1.2247. This means the 90 day average was 1.2496. The change for BND to NZD was 1.70.

Track market ratesView BND to NZD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69118.0441.3381.530.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1311.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21112.9280.9581.0960.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.826110.6720.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 BND1.26388 NZD
5 BND6.31940 NZD
10 BND12.63880 NZD
20 BND25.27760 NZD
50 BND63.19400 NZD
100 BND126.38800 NZD
250 BND315.97000 NZD
500 BND631.94000 NZD
1000 BND1,263.88000 NZD
2000 BND2,527.76000 NZD
5000 BND6,319.40000 NZD
10000 BND12,638.80000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 NZD0.79121 BND
5 NZD3.95606 BND
10 NZD7.91212 BND
20 NZD15.82424 BND
50 NZD39.56060 BND
100 NZD79.12120 BND
250 NZD197.80300 BND
500 NZD395.60600 BND
1000 NZD791.21200 BND
2000 NZD1,582.42400 BND
5000 NZD3,956.06000 BND
10000 NZD7,912.12000 BND