Brunei dollar to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to New Zealand dollars is currently 1.264 today, reflecting a -0.322% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.224% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.274 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 1.259 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.270% increase in value.