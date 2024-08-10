Brunei dollar to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to New Zealand dollars is currently 1.259 today, reflecting a 0.382% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.461% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.281 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1.251 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.575% increase in value.