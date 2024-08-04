20 New Zealand dollars to Brunei dollars

Convert NZD to BND at the real exchange rate

20 nzd
15.81 bnd

$1.000 NZD = B$0.7904 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82860.8351
Low0.78920.7892
Average0.80800.8199
Change-4.60%-2.69%
1 NZD to BND stats

The performance of NZD to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8286 and a 30 day low of 0.7892. This means the 30 day average was 0.8080. The change for NZD to BND was -4.60.

The performance of NZD to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8351 and a 90 day low of 0.7892. This means the 90 day average was 0.8199. The change for NZD to BND was -2.69.

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 NZD0.79042 BND
5 NZD3.95209 BND
10 NZD7.90418 BND
20 NZD15.80836 BND
50 NZD39.52090 BND
100 NZD79.04180 BND
250 NZD197.60450 BND
500 NZD395.20900 BND
1000 NZD790.41800 BND
2000 NZD1,580.83600 BND
5000 NZD3,952.09000 BND
10000 NZD7,904.18000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 BND1.26515 NZD
5 BND6.32575 NZD
10 BND12.65150 NZD
20 BND25.30300 NZD
50 BND63.25750 NZD
100 BND126.51500 NZD
250 BND316.28750 NZD
500 BND632.57500 NZD
1000 BND1,265.15000 NZD
2000 BND2,530.30000 NZD
5000 BND6,325.75000 NZD
10000 BND12,651.50000 NZD