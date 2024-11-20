Hong Kong dollars to Brunei dollars today

Convert HKD to BND at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = B$0.1722 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
HKD to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BND
1 HKD to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17300.1730
Low0.16900.1647
Average0.17080.1683
Change1.65%2.45%
1 HKD to BND stats

The performance of HKD to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1730 and a 30 day low of 0.1690. This means the 30 day average was 0.1708. The change for HKD to BND was 1.65.

The performance of HKD to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1730 and a 90 day low of 0.1647. This means the 90 day average was 0.1683. The change for HKD to BND was 2.45.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Brunei Dollar
100 HKD17.21630 BND
200 HKD34.43260 BND
300 HKD51.64890 BND
500 HKD86.08150 BND
1000 HKD172.16300 BND
2000 HKD344.32600 BND
2500 HKD430.40750 BND
3000 HKD516.48900 BND
4000 HKD688.65200 BND
5000 HKD860.81500 BND
10000 HKD1,721.63000 BND
20000 HKD3,443.26000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BND5.80843 HKD
5 BND29.04215 HKD
10 BND58.08430 HKD
20 BND116.16860 HKD
50 BND290.42150 HKD
100 BND580.84300 HKD
250 BND1,452.10750 HKD
500 BND2,904.21500 HKD
1000 BND5,808.43000 HKD
2000 BND11,616.86000 HKD
5000 BND29,042.15000 HKD
10000 BND58,084.30000 HKD