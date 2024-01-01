5,000 Brunei dollars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert BND to HKD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = $5.816 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
BND to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HKD
1 BND to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.91706.0706
Low5.78015.7801
Average5.85635.9439
Change-1.49%-2.26%
1 BND to HKD stats

The performance of BND to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9170 and a 30 day low of 5.7801. This means the 30 day average was 5.8563. The change for BND to HKD was -1.49.

The performance of BND to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0706 and a 90 day low of 5.7801. This means the 90 day average was 5.9439. The change for BND to HKD was -2.26.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BND5.81614 HKD
5 BND29.08070 HKD
10 BND58.16140 HKD
20 BND116.32280 HKD
50 BND290.80700 HKD
100 BND581.61400 HKD
250 BND1,454.03500 HKD
500 BND2,908.07000 HKD
1000 BND5,816.14000 HKD
2000 BND11,632.28000 HKD
5000 BND29,080.70000 HKD
10000 BND58,161.40000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Brunei Dollar
100 HKD17.19350 BND
200 HKD34.38700 BND
300 HKD51.58050 BND
500 HKD85.96750 BND
1000 HKD171.93500 BND
2000 HKD343.87000 BND
2500 HKD429.83750 BND
3000 HKD515.80500 BND
4000 HKD687.74000 BND
5000 HKD859.67500 BND
10000 HKD1,719.35000 BND
20000 HKD3,438.70000 BND