3000 Hong Kong dollars to Brunei dollars

Convert HKD to BND at the real exchange rate

3000 hkd
526.42 bnd

1.00000 HKD = 0.17547 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:8 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HKD to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 BND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.047687.16291.435211.660350.9654518.5437
1GBP1.153611.2084100.5421.655511.915211.1137521.39
1USD0.954550.827541183.20251.371.584910.9215517.7011
1INR0.01147280.00994610.012018910.01646590.01904880.0110760.212747

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Brunei Dollar
100 HKD17.54720 BND
200 HKD35.09440 BND
300 HKD52.64160 BND
500 HKD87.73600 BND
1000 HKD175.47200 BND
2000 HKD350.94400 BND
2500 HKD438.68000 BND
3000 HKD526.41600 BND
4000 HKD701.88800 BND
5000 HKD877.36000 BND
10000 HKD1754.72000 BND
20000 HKD3509.44000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BND5.69893 HKD
5 BND28.49465 HKD
10 BND56.98930 HKD
20 BND113.97860 HKD
50 BND284.94650 HKD
100 BND569.89300 HKD
250 BND1424.73250 HKD
500 BND2849.46500 HKD
1000 BND5698.93000 HKD
2000 BND11397.86000 HKD
5000 BND28494.65000 HKD
10000 BND56989.30000 HKD