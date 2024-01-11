홍콩 달러 → 브루나이 달러

실제 환율로 HKD → BND 변환

1,000 hkd
170.06 bnd

1.00000 HKD = 0.17006 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:20
환율 홍콩 달러 / 브루나이 달러
100 HKD17.00630 BND
200 HKD34.01260 BND
300 HKD51.01890 BND
500 HKD85.03150 BND
1000 HKD170.06300 BND
2000 HKD340.12600 BND
2500 HKD425.15750 BND
3000 HKD510.18900 BND
4000 HKD680.25200 BND
5000 HKD850.31500 BND
10000 HKD1700.63000 BND
20000 HKD3401.26000 BND
환율 브루나이 달러 / 홍콩 달러
1 BND5.88017 HKD
5 BND29.40085 HKD
10 BND58.80170 HKD
20 BND117.60340 HKD
50 BND294.00850 HKD
100 BND588.01700 HKD
250 BND1470.04250 HKD
500 BND2940.08500 HKD
1000 BND5880.17000 HKD
2000 BND11760.34000 HKD
5000 BND29400.85000 HKD
10000 BND58801.70000 HKD