뉴질랜드 달러 → 브루나이 달러

실제 환율로 NZD → BND 변환

1,000 nzd
828.07 bnd

1.00000 NZD = 0.82807 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
뉴질랜드 달러 → 브루나이 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BND을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → BND 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 브루나이 달러
1 NZD0.82807 BND
5 NZD4.14034 BND
10 NZD8.28068 BND
20 NZD16.56136 BND
50 NZD41.40340 BND
100 NZD82.80680 BND
250 NZD207.01700 BND
500 NZD414.03400 BND
1000 NZD828.06800 BND
2000 NZD1656.13600 BND
5000 NZD4140.34000 BND
10000 NZD8280.68000 BND
환율 브루나이 달러 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 BND1.20763 NZD
5 BND6.03815 NZD
10 BND12.07630 NZD
20 BND24.15260 NZD
50 BND60.38150 NZD
100 BND120.76300 NZD
250 BND301.90750 NZD
500 BND603.81500 NZD
1000 BND1207.63000 NZD
2000 BND2415.26000 NZD
5000 BND6038.15000 NZD
10000 BND12076.30000 NZD