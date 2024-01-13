300 홍콩 달러 → 브루나이 달러

실제 환율로 HKD → BND 변환

300 hkd
51.08 bnd

1.00000 HKD = 0.17027 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.16750.7840981.33171.495550.913251.340782.8484
1 CNY0.13951910.1093960.1857970.2086570.1274080.18705311.5589
1 GBP1.275359.1410711.698381.907351.164631.70986105.661
1 SGD0.750925.382220.58879511.123040.685741.0067662.2125

환율 비교

환율 홍콩 달러 / 브루나이 달러
100 HKD17.02700 BND
200 HKD34.05400 BND
300 HKD51.08100 BND
500 HKD85.13500 BND
1000 HKD170.27000 BND
2000 HKD340.54000 BND
2500 HKD425.67500 BND
3000 HKD510.81000 BND
4000 HKD681.08000 BND
5000 HKD851.35000 BND
10000 HKD1702.70000 BND
20000 HKD3405.40000 BND
환율 브루나이 달러 / 홍콩 달러
1 BND5.87302 HKD
5 BND29.36510 HKD
10 BND58.73020 HKD
20 BND117.46040 HKD
50 BND293.65100 HKD
100 BND587.30200 HKD
250 BND1468.25500 HKD
500 BND2936.51000 HKD
1000 BND5873.02000 HKD
2000 BND11746.04000 HKD
5000 BND29365.10000 HKD
10000 BND58730.20000 HKD