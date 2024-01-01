10 thousand Brunei dollars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert BND to HKD at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
58,901.60 hkd

B$1.000 BND = $5.890 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.89025.8902
Low5.80015.7461
Average5.83375.7981
Change1.26%2.10%
1 BND to HKD stats

The performance of BND to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.8902 and a 30 day low of 5.8001. This means the 30 day average was 5.8337. The change for BND to HKD was 1.26.

The performance of BND to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.8902 and a 90 day low of 5.7461. This means the 90 day average was 5.7981. The change for BND to HKD was 2.10.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BND5.89016 HKD
5 BND29.45080 HKD
10 BND58.90160 HKD
20 BND117.80320 HKD
50 BND294.50800 HKD
100 BND589.01600 HKD
250 BND1,472.54000 HKD
500 BND2,945.08000 HKD
1000 BND5,890.16000 HKD
2000 BND11,780.32000 HKD
5000 BND29,450.80000 HKD
10000 BND58,901.60000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Brunei Dollar
100 HKD16.97750 BND
200 HKD33.95500 BND
300 HKD50.93250 BND
500 HKD84.88750 BND
1000 HKD169.77500 BND
2000 HKD339.55000 BND
2500 HKD424.43750 BND
3000 HKD509.32500 BND
4000 HKD679.10000 BND
5000 HKD848.87500 BND
10000 HKD1,697.75000 BND
20000 HKD3,395.50000 BND