Brunei dollar to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Hong Kong dollars is currently 5.890 today, reflecting a -0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.090% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 5.897 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 5.867 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.347% decrease in value.