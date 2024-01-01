1 Brunei dollar to Israeli new sheqels

Convert BND to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 bnd
2.81 ils

B$1.000 BND = ₪2.815 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.88892.8889
Low2.68252.6825
Average2.76372.7536
Change3.91%2.78%
1 BND to ILS stats

The performance of BND to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8889 and a 30 day low of 2.6825. This means the 30 day average was 2.7637. The change for BND to ILS was 3.91.

The performance of BND to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8889 and a 90 day low of 2.6825. This means the 90 day average was 2.7536. The change for BND to ILS was 2.78.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BND2.81485 ILS
5 BND14.07425 ILS
10 BND28.14850 ILS
20 BND56.29700 ILS
50 BND140.74250 ILS
100 BND281.48500 ILS
250 BND703.71250 ILS
500 BND1,407.42500 ILS
1000 BND2,814.85000 ILS
2000 BND5,629.70000 ILS
5000 BND14,074.25000 ILS
10000 BND28,148.50000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Brunei Dollar
1 ILS0.35526 BND
5 ILS1.77630 BND
10 ILS3.55259 BND
20 ILS7.10518 BND
50 ILS17.76295 BND
100 ILS35.52590 BND
250 ILS88.81475 BND
500 ILS177.62950 BND
1000 ILS355.25900 BND
2000 ILS710.51800 BND
5000 ILS1,776.29500 BND
10000 ILS3,552.59000 BND