Brunei dollar to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Israeli new sheqels is currently 2.815 today, reflecting a -1.115% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.897% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 2.904 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 2.799 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a -2.341% decrease in value.