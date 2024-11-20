Brunei dollar to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Israeli new sheqels is currently 2.799 today, reflecting a 0.399% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.292% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 2.813 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 2.742 on 17-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-11-2024, with a -1.687% decrease in value.