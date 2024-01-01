50 Brunei dollars to Swiss francs

Convert BND to CHF at the real exchange rate

50 bnd
32.68 chf

B$1.000 BND = SFr.0.6535 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66790.6778
Low0.64320.6432
Average0.65750.6633
Change-2.11%-2.33%
1 BND to CHF stats

The performance of BND to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6679 and a 30 day low of 0.6432. This means the 30 day average was 0.6575. The change for BND to CHF was -2.11.

The performance of BND to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6778 and a 90 day low of 0.6432. This means the 90 day average was 0.6633. The change for BND to CHF was -2.33.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

