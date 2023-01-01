5000 Brunei dollars to Swiss francs

Convert BND to CHF at the real exchange rate

5,000 bnd
3,295.07 chf

1.00000 BND = 0.65901 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9141.363351.6427118.78281.339351.518950.793367
1 EUR1.094111.491641.7972920.55031.465381.661880.86805
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.2049113.77690.9823961.114130.581925
1 NZD0.608750.5563930.829939111.4340.8153290.924660.482962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BND0.65901 CHF
5 BND3.29507 CHF
10 BND6.59014 CHF
20 BND13.18028 CHF
50 BND32.95070 CHF
100 BND65.90140 CHF
250 BND164.75350 CHF
500 BND329.50700 CHF
1000 BND659.01400 CHF
2000 BND1318.02800 CHF
5000 BND3295.07000 CHF
10000 BND6590.14000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brunei Dollar
1 CHF1.51742 BND
5 CHF7.58710 BND
10 CHF15.17420 BND
20 CHF30.34840 BND
50 CHF75.87100 BND
100 CHF151.74200 BND
250 CHF379.35500 BND
500 CHF758.71000 BND
1000 CHF1517.42000 BND
2000 CHF3034.84000 BND
5000 CHF7587.10000 BND
10000 CHF15174.20000 BND