500 Brunei dollars to Polish zloty

Convert BND to PLN at the real exchange rate

500 bnd
1,491.73 pln

1.00000 BND = 2.98346 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9141.363351.6427118.78281.339351.518950.793367
1 EUR1.094111.491641.7972920.55031.465381.661880.86805
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.2049113.77690.9823961.114130.581925
1 NZD0.608750.5563930.829939111.4340.8153290.924660.482962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 BND2.98346 PLN
5 BND14.91730 PLN
10 BND29.83460 PLN
20 BND59.66920 PLN
50 BND149.17300 PLN
100 BND298.34600 PLN
250 BND745.86500 PLN
500 BND1491.73000 PLN
1000 BND2983.46000 PLN
2000 BND5966.92000 PLN
5000 BND14917.30000 PLN
10000 BND29834.60000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Brunei Dollar
1 PLN0.33518 BND
5 PLN1.67590 BND
10 PLN3.35181 BND
20 PLN6.70362 BND
50 PLN16.75905 BND
100 PLN33.51810 BND
250 PLN83.79525 BND
500 PLN167.59050 BND
1000 PLN335.18100 BND
2000 PLN670.36200 BND
5000 PLN1675.90500 BND
10000 PLN3351.81000 BND