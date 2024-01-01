Convert ZAR to MXN at the real exchange rate

South African rand to Mexican pesos today

1,000 zar
1,008.10 mxn

R1.000 ZAR = Mex$1.008 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7930.936614.2211.50525.91615.42118.319
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9931.89932.719.45723.115
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9571.60727.67716.46919.564
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mexican Peso
1 ZAR1.00810 MXN
5 ZAR5.04050 MXN
10 ZAR10.08100 MXN
20 ZAR20.16200 MXN
50 ZAR50.40500 MXN
100 ZAR100.81000 MXN
250 ZAR252.02500 MXN
500 ZAR504.05000 MXN
1000 ZAR1,008.10000 MXN
2000 ZAR2,016.20000 MXN
5000 ZAR5,040.50000 MXN
10000 ZAR10,081.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / South African Rand
1 MXN0.99197 ZAR
5 MXN4.95983 ZAR
10 MXN9.91965 ZAR
20 MXN19.83930 ZAR
50 MXN49.59825 ZAR
100 MXN99.19650 ZAR
250 MXN247.99125 ZAR
500 MXN495.98250 ZAR
1000 MXN991.96500 ZAR
2000 MXN1,983.93000 ZAR
5000 MXN4,959.82500 ZAR
10000 MXN9,919.65000 ZAR