10 thousand Brunei dollars to Australian dollars

Convert BND to AUD at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
11,494.20 aud

B$1.000 BND = A$1.149 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.16091.1609
Low1.09931.0980
Average1.12991.1179
Change4.42%2.77%
1 BND to AUD stats

The performance of BND to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1609 and a 30 day low of 1.0993. This means the 30 day average was 1.1299. The change for BND to AUD was 4.42.

The performance of BND to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1609 and a 90 day low of 1.0980. This means the 90 day average was 1.1179. The change for BND to AUD was 2.77.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 BND1.14942 AUD
5 BND5.74710 AUD
10 BND11.49420 AUD
20 BND22.98840 AUD
50 BND57.47100 AUD
100 BND114.94200 AUD
250 BND287.35500 AUD
500 BND574.71000 AUD
1000 BND1,149.42000 AUD
2000 BND2,298.84000 AUD
5000 BND5,747.10000 AUD
10000 BND11,494.20000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 AUD0.87000 BND
5 AUD4.35001 BND
10 AUD8.70001 BND
20 AUD17.40002 BND
50 AUD43.50005 BND
100 AUD87.00010 BND
250 AUD217.50025 BND
500 AUD435.00050 BND
1000 AUD870.00100 BND
2000 AUD1,740.00200 BND
5000 AUD4,350.00500 BND
10000 AUD8,700.01000 BND