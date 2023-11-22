10 Australian dollars to Brunei dollars

Convert AUD to BND at the real exchange rate

10 aud
8.78 bnd

1.00000 AUD = 0.87814 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87181.088890.71281.490731.664070.9626518.7263
1 GBP1.1470511.24895104.0561.711.908831.1042121.4807
1 USD0.918450.800673183.31451.369151.528350.8841517.199
1 INR0.01102380.009610240.012002710.01643350.01834440.01061220.206435

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 AUD0.87814 BND
5 AUD4.39068 BND
10 AUD8.78136 BND
20 AUD17.56272 BND
50 AUD43.90680 BND
100 AUD87.81360 BND
250 AUD219.53400 BND
500 AUD439.06800 BND
1000 AUD878.13600 BND
2000 AUD1756.27200 BND
5000 AUD4390.68000 BND
10000 AUD8781.36000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 BND1.13878 AUD
5 BND5.69390 AUD
10 BND11.38780 AUD
20 BND22.77560 AUD
50 BND56.93900 AUD
100 BND113.87800 AUD
250 BND284.69500 AUD
500 BND569.39000 AUD
1000 BND1138.78000 AUD
2000 BND2277.56000 AUD
5000 BND5693.90000 AUD
10000 BND11387.80000 AUD