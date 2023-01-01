5 Brunei dollars to Euros

Convert BND to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 bnd
3.41 eur

1.00000 BND = 0.68242 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Brunei dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Euro
1 BND0.68242 EUR
5 BND3.41208 EUR
10 BND6.82416 EUR
20 BND13.64832 EUR
50 BND34.12080 EUR
100 BND68.24160 EUR
250 BND170.60400 EUR
500 BND341.20800 EUR
1000 BND682.41600 EUR
2000 BND1364.83200 EUR
5000 BND3412.08000 EUR
10000 BND6824.16000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Brunei Dollar
1 EUR1.46538 BND
5 EUR7.32690 BND
10 EUR14.65380 BND
20 EUR29.30760 BND
50 EUR73.26900 BND
100 EUR146.53800 BND
250 EUR366.34500 BND
500 EUR732.69000 BND
1000 EUR1465.38000 BND
2000 EUR2930.76000 BND
5000 EUR7326.90000 BND
10000 EUR14653.80000 BND