10 thousand Brunei dollars to Romanian leus

Convert BND to RON at the real exchange rate

10000 bnd
33908.80 ron

1.00000 BND = 3.39088 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Brunei dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BND3.39088 RON
5 BND16.95440 RON
10 BND33.90880 RON
20 BND67.81760 RON
50 BND169.54400 RON
100 BND339.08800 RON
250 BND847.72000 RON
500 BND1695.44000 RON
1000 BND3390.88000 RON
2000 BND6781.76000 RON
5000 BND16954.40000 RON
10000 BND33908.80000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Brunei Dollar
1 RON0.29491 BND
5 RON1.47454 BND
10 RON2.94909 BND
20 RON5.89818 BND
50 RON14.74545 BND
100 RON29.49090 BND
250 RON73.72725 BND
500 RON147.45450 BND
1000 RON294.90900 BND
2000 RON589.81800 BND
5000 RON1474.54500 BND
10000 RON2949.09000 BND