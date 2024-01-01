10 thousand Brunei dollars to Romanian leus

Convert BND to RON at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
34,438.40 ron

B$1.000 BND = L3.444 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.45063.4506
Low3.39103.3907
Average3.41463.4127
Change1.03%0.94%
1 BND to RON stats

The performance of BND to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4506 and a 30 day low of 3.3910. This means the 30 day average was 3.4146. The change for BND to RON was 1.03.

The performance of BND to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4506 and a 90 day low of 3.3907. This means the 90 day average was 3.4127. The change for BND to RON was 0.94.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BND3.44384 RON
5 BND17.21920 RON
10 BND34.43840 RON
20 BND68.87680 RON
50 BND172.19200 RON
100 BND344.38400 RON
250 BND860.96000 RON
500 BND1,721.92000 RON
1000 BND3,443.84000 RON
2000 BND6,887.68000 RON
5000 BND17,219.20000 RON
10000 BND34,438.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Brunei Dollar
1 RON0.29037 BND
5 RON1.45187 BND
10 RON2.90374 BND
20 RON5.80748 BND
50 RON14.51870 BND
100 RON29.03740 BND
250 RON72.59350 BND
500 RON145.18700 BND
1000 RON290.37400 BND
2000 RON580.74800 BND
5000 RON1,451.87000 BND
10000 RON2,903.74000 BND