Brunei dollar to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Romanian leus is currently 3.444 today, reflecting a -0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.174% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 3.449 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 3.427 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.265% decrease in value.